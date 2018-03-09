Imagine if the British public were to start hearing headlines warning that the profits of iconic names like Rolls-Royce [...]
EBay is ditching PayPal, the US giant which used to be part of the online marketplace, and instead will be turning [...]
Although Black Friday in the UK may not have been quite so dramatic as some scenes in the US, eBay is determined [...]
The chancellor has put tech firms firmly in his sights, announcing a change to the way online businesses are taxed [...]
Opposition and doubt always accompany any great change. [...]
MPs have told the tax man to take a tougher approach to online marketplaces such as Amazon and eBay over online [...]
Meg Whitman has quit the board of US tech giant HP, leaving her role as chair with immediate effect. [...]
Ebay's revenue and profit grew in the first quarter of 2017 as more shoppers visited its online marketplaces and [...]
The UK is losing up to £1bn a year in VAT because of fraud or error by sellers on websites like Ebay and Amazon. [...]
The taxman is coming down hard on the world of online retailers, new figures show, with firms facing tough penalties [...]
Neal Cross is the chief innovation officer of DBS, Singapore’s largest bank. His role affords him a unique perspective [...]
Some of the world’s biggest tech groups have officially joined the fight against US President Donald Trump’s [...]
Local compliance teams investigating small and medium sized businesses (SMEs) brought in substantial extra revenue [...]
More than 530 US companies and 100 investors have signed an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump demanding [...]
Traditional retailers such as Tesco and John Lewis may be planning big Black Friday events - but don't discount Ebay [...]
Content tagged with "EBay"