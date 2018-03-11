Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank bonus pool hits £1.78bn as top bosses forgo payouts

Deutsche Bank’s bonus pool for 2017 will be above €2bn (£1.78bn), the German lender said today. [...]

11 March 2018
Deutsche Bank bosses to go without bonuses after third annual loss

Deutsche Bank's 12 board members will go without a bonus this year after the firm's third annual loss, its chief [...]

10 March 2018
Guillaume Adolph fined by FCA for Libor rigging

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has fined former Deutsche Bank trader Guillaume Adolph £180,000 and banned [...]

5 March 2018
Deutsche Bank has confirmed the €2bn IPO of its asset management arm

Shares in Deutsche Bank edged higher this morning after it confirmed it will float a minority stake in DWS, its [...]

26 February 2018
City of London gives the green light to Deutsche Bank's London HQ

Land Securities today received the all-clear from the City of London Corporation for its development at 21 Moorfields, [...]

21 February 2018
Deutsche Bank looks to cut up to 500 jobs at its investment bank

Deutsche Bank plans to cut up to 500 jobs globally at its investment bank as it looks to keep on top of cost-cutting [...]

19 February 2018
New fintech bank led by ex hedge fund boss raises £70m in London float

Trufin, a niche technology-enabled bank run by a former hedge fund boss, has just floated on the London Stock [...]

13 February 2018
BHP Billiton takes a $1.8bn hit from Trump's US tax reform

FTSE 100-listed miner BHP Billiton has flagged a $1.8bn (£1.3bn) charge resulting from changes to corporate [...]

13 February 2018
Deutsche Bank posts third annual loss in a row after US tax hit

Deutsche Bank today posted its third annual loss in a row as a previously announced €1.4bn hit from the US [...]

2 February 2018
Lending trio and eight bankers face US "spoofing" charges

UBS, Deutsche Bank and HSBC and eight individuals are facing US civil and criminal charges for alleged manipulation [...]

29 January 2018
PM urges bank bosses to remind Europe why City works for them

The Prime Minister has urged City bosses to emphasise "the benefits for Europe as a whole of the UK’s financial [...]

11 January 2018
Deutsche Bank says it will take a €1.5bn hit from Trump's tax reforms

Deutsche Bank's fourth quarter results will take a €1.5bn (£1.3bn) hit as it attempts to wrangle with Donald [...]

5 January 2018
US bankers retain lead over British in battle of the bonuses

The London offices of US banks have been paying their senior bankers considerably more than British lenders according [...]

5 January 2018
Euro boom shows there's no need to seek a punishment Brexit

Booming Eurozone growth was one of the less predictable outcomes of 2017, with the latest survey data suggesting [...]

4 January 2018
Deutsche Bank minimum capital requirements increased by ECB

The European Central Bank (ECB) has forced Deutsche Bank to up its capital holdings for 2018 slightly above the [...]

4 January 2018
