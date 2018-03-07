BT Group (BT.A)

Share price graph

Price: 239.40p Today's change: -0.48%

Price: 239.40p 5 day change: +0.44%

Price: 239.40p 6 month change: -16.01%

Contact details

Address: BT Centre, 81 Newgate Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 207 356 5000
Fax: +44 (0) 207 356 5520
Website: www.btplc.com

Company information

Originally one half of the Post Office, BT is still the UK's leading fixed line telecoms group. Rapid expansion in the late nineties, however, forced BT to sell off assets such as mobile arm O2 and yellow pages group Yell to slash its debt pile. Its three major divisions are Retail, Global Services and Wholesale.

'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

The Premier League has booted a decision on unsold TV rights packages into next month, as it faces being forced [...]

7 March 2018
Views
1,225
Is BT's fibre broadband for real? Legal bid launched to end "fake fibre"

Is BT's fibre broadband for real? Legal bid launched to end "fake fibre"

A Neil Woodford-backed telecoms challenger has launched a legal bid to stop Britain's biggest internet providers [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
2
Views
1,264
Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
431
BT investors give regulator reforms the thumbs up

BT investors give regulator reforms the thumbs up

BT investors were buoyed this morning by a regulatory announcement on the price it can charge its rivals to use [...]

23 February 2018
Views
2,949
BT shares drop 5.5 per cent on results: Here's how the City reacted

BT shares drop 5.5 per cent on results: Here's how the City reacted

BT shares dropped this morning after the telecoms firm revealed a three per cent drop in revenues, although profits [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
3,187
BT shares hit five-year low as group reveals reduced revenue and orders

BT shares hit five-year low as group reveals reduced revenue and orders

BT's revenue dropped in the third quarter, while pre-tax profit rose by quarter.  [...]

2 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
4,311
Ouch: High Court says no to BT pension scheme changes

Ouch: High Court says no to BT pension scheme changes

Shares in BT fell in lunchtime trading after its hopes of reducing its pension deficit were quashed, following [...]

19 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
3,699
BT scores victory as pension battle hots up

BT scores victory as pension battle hots up

Telecoms giant BT today secured the backing of more than 10,000 employees in its bid to grasp control of one of [...]

8 January 2018
Shares
1
Views
3,203
Sky and BT are going to start selling each other's channels

Sky and BT are going to start selling each other's channels

Arch-rivals Sky and BT have buried the hatchet, it seems, after the pair signed a landmark deal to market and [...]

15 December 2017
Shares
2
Views
665
Davis revolt means du Plessis can’t yet hang up on Rio Tinto

Davis revolt means du Plessis can’t yet hang up on Rio Tinto

How appropriate: Jan du Plessis, the new chairman of BT Group, is learning what it feels like to be kept on hold [...]

1 December 2017
Views
563
Without a dividend cut, the new BT chair should not hang up on Patterson

Without a dividend cut, the new BT chair should not hang up on Patterson

Like Premier League managers, most FTSE 100 chief executives are only a couple of big losses from the sack. [...]

3 November 2017
Views
2,287
BT to close its defined benefit pension scheme this month

BT to close its defined benefit pension scheme this month

BT Group is expected tell staff this month that its defined benefit pension scheme will be closing to future accruals [...]

1 November 2017
Shares
154
Views
6,060
BT's prized dividend set to be put under the spotlight

BT's prized dividend set to be put under the spotlight

BT investors will cast a keen eye over the telecoms giant's half-year results this Thursday, searching for guidance [...]

29 October 2017
Views
1,877
BT is slashing landline costs for up to a million customers

BT is slashing landline costs for up to a million customers

Telecoms giant BT will cut costs for up to a million landline-only customers following a review by the regulator. [...]

26 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
632
BT pension black hole could reduce – not rise – by billions

BT pension black hole could reduce – not rise – by billions

BT's troublesome pension black hole is set to reduce by billions of pounds as expectations of an interest rate [...]

23 October 2017
Shares
2
Views
4,364

