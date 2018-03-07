All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 239.40p Today's change: -0.48%
Price: 239.40p 5 day change: +0.44%
Price: 239.40p 6 month change: -16.01%
Address: BT Centre, 81 Newgate Street, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 207 356 5000
Fax: +44 (0) 207 356 5520
Website: www.btplc.com
Originally one half of the Post Office, BT is still the UK's leading fixed line telecoms group. Rapid expansion in the late nineties, however, forced BT to sell off assets such as mobile arm O2 and yellow pages group Yell to slash its debt pile. Its three major divisions are Retail, Global Services and Wholesale.
