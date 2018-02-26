Barclays (BARC)

Contact details

Address: 1 Churchill Place, Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7116 1000
Fax:
Website: www.barclays.com

Company information

One of the big four clearing banks, Barclays has a history that can be traced back 300 years. It owns credit card business Barclaycard and has a strong investment banking arm in Barclays Capital to go with its high street retail presence. It employs almost 150,000 people around the world.

Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
743
The Terminator delivers £3bn hit to big banks as PPI costs rise further

The Terminator delivers £3bn hit to big banks as PPI costs rise further

The Terminator has inflicted a £3bn hit on Britain’s biggest banks after a national advertising campaign forced [...]

25 February 2018
Shares
21
Views
14,785
Barclays's gender pay gap sees women earning 43.5 per cent less than men

Barclays's gender pay gap sees women earning 43.5 per cent less than men

Barclays has revealed that women on average earn nearly half of what men do at the bank's international division, [...]

22 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
534
Barclays shares surge as dividend boosted: Here's how the analysts reacted

Barclays shares surge as dividend boosted: Here's how the analysts reacted

Barclays today reported a £1.9bn loss for 2017 and has a whole host of potentially damaging legal troubles hanging [...]

22 February 2018
Views
4,583
Barclays shares surge despite missing profit expectations

Barclays shares surge despite missing profit expectations

Barclays reported a 10 per cent hike in pre-tax profit for 2017 and said it would restore its full dividend [...]

22 February 2018
Views
2,912
Barclays wins first round in £1.1bn legal battle with credit card firm CCUK

Barclays wins first round in £1.1bn legal battle with credit card firm CCUK

Barclays has won the first stage in a legal battle with a US-based credit card company which is suing it for £1.1bn. [...]

20 February 2018
Shares
1
Views
1,290
HSBC doubled profits miss expectations as Gulliver goes on his travels

HSBC doubled profits miss expectations as Gulliver goes on his travels

HSBC more than doubled full-year profits but missed analyst expectations in an early hours announcement today. [...]

20 February 2018
Views
1,330
Barclays adds former Yorkshire Bank and First Direct boss to UK board

Barclays adds former Yorkshire Bank and First Direct boss to UK board

Barclays has added the former boss of Yorkshire Building Society and First Direct to the board of its UK bank, [...]

20 February 2018
Views
1,154
RBS teeters on edge of profits for first time in a decade

RBS teeters on edge of profits for first time in a decade

Investors will be on tenterhooks this week to see if Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) has returned to profit for the [...]

18 February 2018
Views
2,106
Ex-boss of British Bankers' Association joins Barclays tech accelerator

Ex-boss of British Bankers' Association joins Barclays tech accelerator

The former boss of the British Bankers' Association; the industry body which last year became UK Finance, has [...]

14 February 2018
Shares
21
Views
1,250
Fraud watchdog slaps Barclays with new charge over Qatar scandal

Fraud watchdog slaps Barclays with new charge over Qatar scandal

The UK's fraud watchdog has today hefted a new charge onto Barclays Bank, in relation to an emergency fundraising [...]

12 February 2018
Shares
15
Views
3,010
City Moves for 12 February 2018 - who's switching jobs?

City Moves for 12 February 2018 - who's switching jobs?

Today's City Moves cover financial services tech consulting, equities and real estate. Take a look at these movers [...]

12 February 2018
Views
315
Treasury held secret meetings with US department to speed up hefty RBS fine

Treasury held secret meetings with US department to speed up hefty RBS fine

The UK Treasury has held a secret meeting with US officials to chivvy along a several-billion pound fine for [...]

10 February 2018
Shares
6
Views
806
The long and the short of it: Hedgies take out big bets against Barclays

The long and the short of it: Hedgies take out big bets against Barclays

Bets against Barclays’ fortunes have rocketed as increasingly polarised views of the British banking giant [...]

8 February 2018
Shares
32
Views
2,366
Big banks decline to follow Lloyds lead on bitcoin credit card bans

Big banks decline to follow Lloyds lead on bitcoin credit card bans

Lloyds Banking Group and challenger Virgin Money have banned customers from buying bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies [...]

5 February 2018
Shares
11
Views
1,301

