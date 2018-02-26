All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 210.75p Today's change: -0.73%
Price: 210.75p 5 day change: -0.09%
Price: 210.75p 6 month change: +10.02%
Address: 1 Churchill Place, Canary Wharf, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0)20 7116 1000
Fax:
Website: www.barclays.com
One of the big four clearing banks, Barclays has a history that can be traced back 300 years. It owns credit card business Barclaycard and has a strong investment banking arm in Barclays Capital to go with its high street retail presence. It employs almost 150,000 people around the world.
