Price: 601.80p Today's change: +2.17%

Price: 601.80p 5 day change: +2.8%

Price: 601.80p 6 month change: +1.48%

Contact details

Address: 6 Carlton Gardens, London, United Kingdom
Phone: +44 (0) 1252 373 232
Fax:
Website: www.baesystems.com

Company information

BAE Systems is one of the world's biggest weapons and aviation groups. Operating in almost 80 countries, the group supplies many of the World's fighter planes, radar, attack missiles, warships and munitions.

Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Access Denied: The fight against cyber criminals

Cyber-attacks defy borders and jurisdictions and are recognised as a Tier One threat to national security by the [...]

5 March 2018
Shares
1
Views
431
Shares in BAE Systems fall on flat 2018 earnings gudiance

Shares in BAE Systems fall on flat 2018 earnings gudiance

UK defence giant BAE Systems reported a rise in sales and earnings in 2017, but shares in the firm fell on a dampened forecast [...]

22 February 2018
Views
774
World's largest sovereign fund sells out of BAE Systems in ethics push

World's largest sovereign fund sells out of BAE Systems in ethics push

Norway's massive $1.1 trillion (£777bn) sovereign wealth fund has pulled its investment in UK defence company [...]

16 January 2018
Shares
2
Views
619
BAE Systems just sold £5bn of Typhoon jets to Qatar

BAE Systems just sold £5bn of Typhoon jets to Qatar

Defence giant BAE Systems said it has signed a deal worth £5bn to build Typhoon jets for the Qatari airforce. [...]

11 December 2017
Views
340
BAE Systems' shares are boosted after UK pensions deal

BAE Systems' shares are boosted after UK pensions deal

BAE Systems' share price got a boost today after the defence firm announced a deal with UK pension trustees. [...]

30 November 2017
Shares
1
Views
1,343
Government pledges to fully support those affected by BAE Systems job cuts

Government pledges to fully support those affected by BAE Systems job cuts

The government has said it will continue to work with BAE Systems to "support fully" those affected by the prospective [...]

10 October 2017
Views
203
BAE Systems confirms proposals to cut nearly 2,000 jobs

BAE Systems confirms proposals to cut nearly 2,000 jobs

BAE Systems has confirmed proposals for nearly 2,000 job cuts in the UK in today's trading update. [...]

10 October 2017
Shares
9
Views
713
BAE Systems plans as many as 2,000 job cuts in the UK

BAE Systems plans as many as 2,000 job cuts in the UK

Defence giant BAE Systems plans to cut almost 2,000 jobs this week, according to reports. [...]

9 October 2017
Shares
13
Views
1,149
BAE Systems reports hike in sales and reduced debt for first half of 2017

BAE Systems reports hike in sales and reduced debt for first half of 2017

BAE Systems has reported an increase in sales and revenue for the six months to 30 June.  [...]

2 August 2017
Shares
4
Views
675
BAE Systems has found a novel way to flag when bridges are under strain

BAE Systems has found a novel way to flag when bridges are under strain

Engineers at BAE Systems have developed new technology to monitor the health of their military bridges. [...]

25 July 2017
Shares
5
Views
524
May to build bridges through new business council

May to build bridges through new business council

Business chiefs of some of the country's biggest firms will meet with Theresa May tomorrow, in the first meeting [...]

19 July 2017
Shares
24
Views
531
Industrial titans come to Britain's oldest steel-maker's aid

Industrial titans come to Britain's oldest steel-maker's aid

Industrials heavyweights, BAE Systems, Babcock International and Rolls-Royce Holdings, have helped Britain's [...]

8 March 2017
Shares
2
Views
582
BAE says exec pay plan "in line with best practice" as investors revolt

BAE says exec pay plan "in line with best practice" as investors revolt

BAE Systems has defended its executive pay proposals as "in line with best practice" as it faces off against [...]

5 March 2017
Shares
3
Views
1,042
Donald Trump's effect on defence shares is the best. It's just phenomenal.

Donald Trump's effect on defence shares is the best. It's just phenomenal.

US share indexes hit record highs this afternoon, with defence and infrastructure companies on both sides of the [...]

27 February 2017
Shares
2
Views
772
MoD failing to pay suppliers on time after bungled upgrade to IT systems

MoD failing to pay suppliers on time after bungled upgrade to IT systems

Ministry of Defence officials have been left red-faced after the implementation of a new system designed to make [...]

26 February 2017
Shares
9
Views
777

