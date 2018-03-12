Amazon

Lego builds its way to top of UK consumer brand rankings

Danish toymaker Lego has been voted the UK’s number one consumer brand in a survey of British shoppers. [...]

12 March 2018
Why 2018 needs to be the year of transparency in venture capital

The cultures of the largest tech giants in the world - Facebook, Amazon, Uber - were molded by those who wrote [...]

8 March 2018
1
214
'Megged: Premier League faces TV rights own goal

The Premier League has booted a decision on unsold TV rights packages into next month, as it faces being forced [...]

7 March 2018
1,225
Sad! Trump has dropped down the rankings of the world's richest people

Donald Trump has slipped down Forbes' annual rich list for 2018 after his fortune dropped by an estimated $400m (£288m) [...]

6 March 2018
14
502
The bidding war for Amazon’s HQ2 is a race to the bottom

When Amazon announced it was accepting proposals from cities interested in hosting its second US headquarters [...]

6 March 2018
1
401
Amazon looking into opening current accounts say reports

Amazon is considering offering customers a current account product, according to reports which will send a shiver [...]

5 March 2018
4
706
The future is bright for retailers that heed the lesson of Toys R Us

Two stalwarts of British retail last week announced that they were entering administration. [...]

5 March 2018
4
1,317
Beware the real Beast from the East: Chinese tech giants

The last week has seen the UK battered by the worst snow we’ve seen in years, thanks to freezing temperatures [...]

5 March 2018
5
589
2017 company earnings in graphs

Each week during the earnings season, Charles Stanley Earnings Tracker looks at reported earnings from major markets [...]

2 March 2018
109
A startup SWAT team could have saved Toys R Us

It's a sad fact that, as we started this year, both Toys R Us and Maplin facing collapse in the same breath was [...]

2 March 2018
12
3,391
Disruption is everywhere - but so are the investment opportunities

I’m not usually a subscriber to “this time it’s different”, but when it comes to the emerging disruption [...]

27 February 2018
1
400
DEBATE: Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit?

Should tech firms be taxed on revenues, rather than profit? [...]

26 February 2018
1
341
Banks must get their heads out of the sand and into the cloud

There is something for everyone to celebrate in what has been a solid earnings season for the Big Four UK banks. [...]

26 February 2018
1
743
The 'big tech' backlash: What next for Google, Facebook and Amazon?

In recent months it has felt like the tide is turning against big tech. Google has been fined for market abuse [...]

22 February 2018
6
704
Brussels vows to push ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants

Brussels is pushing ahead with digital tax plans aimed at tech giants such as Amazon, Google, Facebook and Apple. [...]

20 February 2018
1
165

