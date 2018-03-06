All market data carried by City A.M. is provided by Digital Look. Neither City A.M. nor Digital Look accept any responsibility for the data’s accuracy or usage. Data is delayed by at least 15 minutes and closing prices may not be accurate at market close time.
Price: 717.20p Today's change: +1.01%
Price: 717.20p 5 day change: +0%
Price: 717.20p 6 month change: -20.93%
Address: 8th Floor, 120 Bothwell Street, Glasgow, United Kingdom
Phone: + 44 (0)14 1225 5900
Fax: + 44 (0)14 1225 5949
Website: www.aggreko.co.uk
Aggreko is a global provider of rental power, temperature control and compressed air systems. It operates in over 120 locations in 28 countries worldwide.
