Kier Group sells non-core assets in cost-saving mission

Sebastian McCarthy

Leading construction and property company Kier Group said this morning it plans to sell its non-core assets as part of a wider cost-savings programme.

The firm, which also announced profits and earnings performed in-line with expectations, will be hoping the plan, which was launched last month, will improve productivity, operating margins and cash generation.

The company also secured three-year extensions on its Highways England Areas 3 and 9 contracts, with a total value of roughly £250m per year, with contracts to provide emergency repairs and maintenance services, repairs on some of the UK's highways.

While underlying profit and earnings forecast were in-line with expectations, winter weather reduced volumes, with average month-end net debt of climbing to around £375m.

The construction and services order books increased to more than £10bn, providing a 90 per cent secured revenue position in these businesses for 2019, Kier added.