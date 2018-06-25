Alexandra Rogers

Uber’s UK general manager Tom Elvidge has said he "absolutely accepts" TfL’s decision to revoke its licence on the grounds it was not a "fit and proper" private licence holder.

Speaking on the first day of a three day hearing, in which the operator is seeking to have its licence renewed, Uber’s barrister Tom de la Mare QC said the company agreed that TfL was “perfectly correct” to take away its licence on 22 September last year.

TfL made the decision after safety concerns forced it to conclude Uber was not a “fit and proper” person to hold a private operator’s licence.

“It is not a part of our case to say that decision was wrong,” de la Mare said. “This hearing is not an attack on that decision.”

He said it was that acceptance that had led to “wholesale change in the way we conduct our business”.

“Uber has changed from a business that has grown very fast to a business that has grown up,” he said.

He told Westminster Magistrates’ Court of the changes Uber has made in the nine months since TfL refused to grant its licence, including appointing three new non-executive directors to oversee its operations, as well as reporting more criminal offences to the Metropolitan Police which was one of TfL’s main sticking points.

“There has been no criticism that the package of reform had been incomplete, insincere or ill-thought through,” he said.

However, the judge sitting in the case, said she was concerned the 18-month licence Uber had applied for was too long.

TfL said in the event a licence was granted to Uber it should be a short one and one that was subject to “stringent conditions” due to its past conduct.

Uber applied for an 18-month licence instead of a five-year licence to show it was taking reform seriously.

It said an 18-month licence was “not too long” and needed in order to allow external advisers at Deloitte to oversee the changes it thought warranted licence renewal.

Uber’s appeal is likely to last three days. The firm will be able to continue operating while the appeals process passes through the courts.

