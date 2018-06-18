Spend more on defence to tackle rising Russia threat, MPs say

Catherine Neilan

The government should increase its spending on defence in order to deal with rising threats from rogue states such as Russia, a group of MPs have said.

A report, published by the Defence Select Committee this morning, has called for spending to rise from two per cent - the target recommended by Nato - to three per cent of GDP.

MPs said that failure to finance the military on a sustainable basis made it "very difficult" to have a long-term defence strategy arguing that the "only solution" to threats from Russia and terror groups was to increase spending.

Current levels are "far too low" and the government "needs to apply the resources that are necessary to keep this country safe".

Committee chairman Julian Lewis said this would also help the UK fill existing financial "black holes".

However the Ministry of Defence said the UK has the biggest defence budget in Europe and continues to exceed Nato's two per cent spending target.

Earlier this year, ex-commander of the UK's Maritime Forces Rear Admiral Alex Burton said Britain was in danger of losing its status as a "credible military power" and called for a rise in defence spending.

Others inlcuding the head of the Army, General Sir Nick Carter, have also previously called for increased spending, saying that Britain's ability to respond to military threats from Russia will be "eroded" without further investment.

In January, Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson announced a new review, the Defence Modernisation Programme, and is expected to call for more money if the review backs him. The review's findings are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.