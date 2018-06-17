Sunday 17 June 2018 6:19pm

Apple files patent application for a wristband that can monitor blood pressure

 
Oscar Lopez
Apple Watch Goes On Sale At Handful Of Boutiques Around The World
The Apple Watch may include a blood pressure monitor soon. (Source: Getty)

American tech giant Apple has filed a patent application for a wristband that can monitor blood pressure, according to documents made public last week.

The device may not be directly linked to the Apple Watch, but could be a new device altogether, and marks a transition for the company from creating healthcare apps to launching healthcare products.

The design the Silicon Valley company has applied for appears to be a cuff equipped with a sensor which would track the user’s blood pressure, alerting them when it goes too high or too low.

Read more: Apple facing possible ban on some US iPhone imports over patent battle

The patent application suggests the device may have a touchscreen, and might also be Bluetooth compatible.

The patent application reads:

“A blood pressure measurement system, comprising: a pressure sensor; an expandable member comprising a plurality of expandable cells, wherein the plurality of expandable cells comprises at least three expandable cells or at least two repeating expandable cells; and an expansion actuator configured to selectively expand the expandable member.”

Read more: Apple bans cryptocurrency mining on its devices

The application patent also shows that the monitoring system may be located on a mobile device, like the Apple Watch, while the controller may be located on the same device or be on a separate device entirely, like a computer.

But although this would be a new healthcare-driven direction for Apple, the company will be competing with numerous other wearable blood-monitoring devices, some of which already include capabilities like Bluetooth-enabled monitors.

If it is included into the original Apple Watch, it could be part of major hardware changes to the device, which has remained largely the same since 2015.


Tags

Related articles

Apple facing possible ban on some US iPhone imports over patent battle
Alexandra Rogers
Alexandra Rogers | Staff

Apple unveils new iOS 12, Siri and group Facetime features at conference
Josh Mines
Josh Mines | Staff

Apple teams up with Volkswagen to create self-driving vans
Torjus Roberg
Torjus Roberg | Staff