Catherine Neilan

Theresa May will be overthrown if her government's deal on Brexit is rejected, an influential backbench Tory has warned.

Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, this morning said there would be no way she could continue if the government failed to get backing for its deal when it is put to a parliamentary vote in October.

May is grappling to keep her party together, with rebel Remainers threatening to pull support over meaningful votes that could give parliament control of the negotiations.

The Malling and Tonbridge MP told Sky News on Thursday morning “I think we’re going to get a meaningful vote anyway”.

“The meaningful vote is going to be either the government’s deal is accepted, in which case that’s the meaningful vote accepted.” he said. “Or it isn’t accepted. In which case, frankly, there’s going to be a new government.”

His comments come just hours before the government is expected to table a compromise amendment to its EU Withdrawal Bill, which is expected to set out in more detail the terms of the “meaningful vote” promised to MPs on the final deal.

Remainer Tories have warned that they remain ready to rebel, and are particularly aggrieved at what they see as backtracking over promises made by the Prime Minister shortly before Tuesday's vote, in which they capitulated to support the government.

Yesterday the PM's spokesman said there would be no discussion around a clause that would give MPs power to seize control of Brexit talks if no deal were agreed by mid-February next year.

One MP told City A.M.: "If there is no discussion, there will be no agreement on any amendment."

Another said: "[May] said she didn't like it but we could discuss it. The Downing Street briefing is just wrong."