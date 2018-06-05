Catherine Neilan

The culture secretary will set out his decision this afternoon on the the proposed takeover of Sky by 21st Century Fox.

Matt Hancock is expected to take to the dispatch box from around 1:30pm, City A.M. understands.

The Cabinet minister will either block, allow the deal to progress as proposed or allow it subject to certain conditions.

Rupert Murdoch’s 21st Century Fox launched a bid to buy the 61 percent of Sky it does not own in December 2016. Although the European Commission waved it through, then culture secretary, Karen Bradley, referred the bid to the Competition and Markets Authority.

Back in January the CMA said the deal was not in the public interest, citing "media plurality concerns".

The competition regulator is concerned that if the deal went through, the Murdoch Family Trust (MFT)'s control across all media platforms in the UK would give it too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda.

Communications watchdog Ofcom raised similar concerns in June 2017.

If the bid is cleared by the government, Murdoch will go head-to-head with rival Comcast in a battle to buy Sky.

Last month Hancock said he was "not minded" to intervene in Comcast's bid, saying the proposed deal did not "raise concerns in relation to public interest considerations" that would require intervention.