Lucy White

The government has kicked off the second sale of its stake in Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS), announcing it will begin the process of offloading 7.7 per cent of the bailed-out bank overnight.

UK Government Investments (UKGI), the corporate finance arm of the government responsible for managing its stake in RBS, advised chancellor Philip Hammond today that he should resume selling down the 70.1 per cent stake the government has owned since the height of the financial crisis.

The sale of 925m shares, the price of which will be determined through an accelerated bookbuilding process where shares are offered to institutional investors over a short time period, will reduce the Treasury's stake in RBS to 62.4 per cent.

Taking the close price this afternoon of 280.9p per share, the sale would return around £2.6bn to the government.

"The state has no business permanently owning shares in a bank, regardless of the current share price," said James Price of tax reform group the Taxpayers' Alliance.

"Arguments for keeping these shares in public ownership are wheeled out by advocates of a big state regardless of whether the share price goes up or down. This was never an ‘investment’ but an emergency recapitalisation plan made during the financial crisis."

He added that the remaining shares should be sold "as quickly as practically possible". UKGI and the Treasury have agreed with bookrunners Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley that they will not sell any more shares for another 90 days without the bookrunners' consent.

