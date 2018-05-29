Joe Baguley, Russ Shaw

With Amazon’s Alexa recording private conversations, are we too complacent about AI in our lives?

Joe Baguley, vice president and chief technology officer (EMEA) at VMware, says YES.

As more complex and automated technology enters our daily lives, we must bear some responsibility as consumers to ensure that we are educated on what that technology is capable of. Only with that knowledge can we make informed decisions about how we want to use and configure AI-devices or services.

Many early users of Alexa learnt the hard way that not enabling the purchasing PIN could lead to accidentally buying things. Thankfully, the impact of that was relatively harmless, considering other ways the assistant could be used.

Manufacturers can make the default configuration settings as safe as possible, but there are always limits to what they can guard against.

Artificial intelligence is a great step forward for mankind and has immense potential for good, in the right hands. But, like all technology, it can be used for evil too, so we must learn to be vigilant.

Russ Shaw, founder of Tech London Advocates and Global Tech Advocates, says NO.

For centuries, people have misinterpreted invention and innovation as danger and risk.

Doom-mongering hasn’t stopped the rise of automated vehicles, telecommunication or social media, nor will it prevent the widespread adoption of voice recognition technology.

Of course, there will be mistakes along the way, and it is incumbent on technologists to ensure that this progress doesn’t put lives, security or privacy at risk. But we can’t extrapolate Armageddon scenarios from isolated incidents.

Let’s put this into perspective. Amazon needs to take this issue seriously, and take immediate steps to address it. But when you think about ways voice recognition technology could help with the security of our homes, introduce new forms of education for those with visual impairment or learning difficulties, or support with diagnosis in healthcare, it would be irresponsible of us as a society to halt its development.

This technology is here to stay, and it will make all of our lives better.

