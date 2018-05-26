James Booth

An unexpected meeting between the leaders of South and North Korea today has reignited hopes that a cancelled peace summit with US President Donald Trump could be revived.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un today just north of the heavily fortified demilitarized zone that marks the border between the two countries.

It is the second meeting between the pair who previously shocked the world by meeting in April.

That meeting was just the third inter-Korean summit and the first in 11 years.

It also marked the first time a North Korean leader had entered the territory of the South since the 1953 Korean war.

At today's meeting the pair are expected to discuss Kim's potential meeting with Trump.

That meeting was seemingly called off after Trump blasted Kim for the "tremendous anger and open hostility" he had shown towards the US.

The summit had been expected to take place in Singapore on 12 June.

However, North Korea said it was still willing to talk "at any time in any form" after Trump's cancellation of the summit.

Yesterday Trump tweeted that talks were still be held between the US and North Korea and the summit could still take place as scheduled.