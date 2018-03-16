Melissa York

New developments on the market this week

No 3 Canalside Walk, Paddington

From £1.212m

Live next to the Grand Union Canal in Paddington Basin, with a plethora of rooftop perks, including balconies, and a rooftop gym, lounge and observatory. Eleven acres of prime Zone One is being developed near the transport hub, including 52 two and three bedroom waterside apartments going on sale as part of the Merchant Square scheme.

Call JLL on 020 7087 5111 or email sales@canalsidewalk.com

330 Clapham Road, Clapham

From £670,000

One and two bedroom apartments are going on sale on one of the liveliest high streets in the capital. Simply roll out of Infernos and into one of these one and two bedroom apartments located in between Stockwell and Clapham North train stations, which are six minutes and eight minutes apart respectively. The homes are built to be energy efficient with a Sustainable Homes Level Four rating, with a shared electric car parking point and 200 acres of Clapham Common greenery on your doorstep.

Call 020 3451 1544 or visit hamptons.co.ukdrooar

Holmes Studios, Kentish Town

From £600,000

A new show home is opening up this weekend to sell the last four homes at this converted dance studio in north London. Formerly Studio 45, it was once a favourite haunt of celebrities rehearsing the foxtrot for their stint on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing. Now it’s a series of one to three bedroom apartments spread across four levels, with a concierge and commercial premises on the ground floor. Four minutes away from the tube, they also come with communal wi-fi that’s free for the first six months.

Call 020 7043 8888 or visit stonerealestate.co.uk

Keybridge Capital, Vauxhall

From £555,000

Be sandwiched between Apple’s new London headquarters at Battersea Power Station and the new US Embassy at Nine Elms at these new homes in South London. These are the second bunch of flats to go on sale at the development, which will house 595 new homes in total. These studio to three bedroom apartments are situated six minutes away from Vauxhall tube station, with a commute to the City or London Bridge only 16 minutes away. The traditional brick facade buildings will be finished in early 2021.

Call 020 3553 7086 or visit keybridgelondon.com

Quebec Quarter, Canada Water

From £485,000

First time buyers can now view a show flat for starter homes that are available to buy using the government’s equity scheme. There are six one bedroom apartments being sold via Help to Buy. These homes feature floor-to-ceiling windows, and decked terraces. Canada Water station is two minutes away from Canary Wharf and six minutes from Waterloo for commuters. There is also a proposed footbridge across the Thames, Brunel Bridge, which would complete in 2020.

Call 0333 003 3663 or visit quebecquarter.com