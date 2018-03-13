James Booth

Scandal-hit business lobby group the Institute of Directors (IoD) has confirmed former Easyjet finance director Chris Walton as its interim chair.

Walton’s appointment was ratified by the IoD’s council this evening following the recommendation of its board.

The council also agreed that it was satisfied that council member Dame Joan Stringer had acted appropriately in commissioning an independent report into allegations about the IoD’s former chair Barbara Judge.

Judge resigned last week having previously been suspended after details of the report leaked revealing that she had faced 41 allegations of misconduct, including claims of racism and bullying

A joint statement from Walton and director general Stephen Martin said: “Though the process has been painful, the IoD has followed necessary and proportionate procedure in investigating allegations made against its former chair. The council and board will now begin the search for a new permanent chair.”

Judge, who resigned on Friday, said she did not receive a chance to defend herself against the allegations.

Judge’s allies, deputy chair Sir Ken Olisa and another board member, Arnold Wagner, also resigned from the board on Friday. Olisa has been heavily critical of the process followed by the IoD in ousting Judge.

Walton was previously the audit chair of the IoD and is also chair of of Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunayGas.

He was previously a non-executive member of the audit and risk committee of the UK Department for Culture, Media and Sport.