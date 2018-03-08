Thursday 8 March 2018 11:27am

JP Morgan Chase boss Jamie Dimon hits out at Trump's proposed steel tariff

 
Courtney Goldsmith
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Speaks At Economic Club of Chicago
Jamie Dimon says the tariffs could "escalate" (Source: Getty)

The boss of JP Morgan Chase has blasted President Donald Trump's plan to impose a steep tariff on steel and aluminium imports.

"We don't believe in these tariffs," said Jamie Dimon, adding that the move would open up a "Pandora's Box" of problems.

"There are serious issues around trade. WTO [World Trade Organisation] needs to get its act together and get a little more ambitious about fixing some of these problems, but I think tariffs is the wrong way to go about it," Dimon said, speaking on Bloomberg TV.

Trump last week announced a plan to introduce a 25 per cent tariff on steel imports and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium.

"There may be more, there may be retaliations, it kind of opens up a whole Pandora’s Box of additional problems.... It could escalate and it could hurt growth”.

Fears of a looming trade war were ramped up following the departure of Trump's most senior economic adviser and free trade advocate Gary Cohn Tuesday night.

Cohn's resignation, which reportedly occurred after a clash with Trump on the tariff proposal, was "terrible", Dimon said.

The JP Morgan boss said Cohn was a strong proponent of economic growth who understood how an economy runs and was good to have in the White House.

Read more: Free trade advocate Gary Cohn has exited the White House

