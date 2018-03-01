National Grid warns the UK's gas supplies are running low

Courtney Goldsmith

As freezing weather continues to seize the UK today, National Grid has warned Britain does not have enough gas supplies to meet demand.

The UK's grid operator issued a gas deficit warning, saying the UK's gas supplies fell more than 50m cubic metres short of demand expected today.

National Grid was forecasting daily demand of 395.8m cubic metres, about 94m cubic metres above the average for this time of year.

"This warning has been issued in response to a series of significant supply losses resulting in a forecast end of day supply deficit," National Grid said, asking suppliers to provide more gas.

Large industrial users could be asked to use less gas if the deficit remains.

According to Tom Marzec-Manser, the head of the European gas team at commodity price agency ICIS, the warning was issued following an outage at the South Hook liquid natural gas (LNG) terminal in Wales, where all 60m cubic metres per day of capacity came offline in an unplanned outage. This came on top of an ongoing outage in Norway.

Marzec-Manser has said while it was highly unlikely the UK would run out of gas, Europe was playing "tug-of-war" over its available gas supplies as countries across the continent grappled with much lower temperatures than usual on top of supply outages.

The supply issues have caused within-day wholesale UK gas prices, which yesterday hit a 12-year high, to jump to around 200p per therm, though they have now edged lower.

Last year, Centrica closed the Rough gas storage site, which was the biggest in the UK. Roshan Patel, an analyst at Investec, said the move had naturally led to moments like this week's price spike.

“The government has banked on ‘flexibility’ saving the day. In the case of gas markets, it signed off the closure of Centrica’s Rough gas storage facility last year. In the current cold snap, imports and other sources of flexibility have not prevented massive price spikes as hoped, which consumers will ultimately pay for.”

