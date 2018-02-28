Noble Group swings to a massive $5bn loss

Courtney Goldsmith

Commodities trader Noble Group has revealed a loss of nearly $5bn (£3.6bn) for 2017 in what analysts have said is possibly the biggest loss made by a Singapore-listed company.

The firm said it will focus on a debt restructuring after it tumbled to a loss of $4.9bn for 2017 compared with a profit of $8.7m the previous year due to a hit from non-cash losses on its derivatives contracts.

Noble said the loss created a negative net asset position for the group, but that "the board believes that the proposed restructuring, once implemented, should restore shareholders’ equity and create a sustainable capital structure which will allow the group to rebuild its business in Asia where it continues to enjoy a market leading position".

The group added the board is "satisfied that the group can continue as a going concern" until the restructuring is completed.

Noble's $3.4bn debt-for-equity plan is hoped to create a sustainable capital structure for the troubled trader.

