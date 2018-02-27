Lucy White

A prominent UK-Israel business group has awarded the London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) its “British company of the year” award.

UK Israel Business, which supports bilateral trade between the two countries, recognised the LSE at a central London dinner last night attended by more than 400 business people.

The chief executive of UK Israel Business, Hugo Bieber, said the LSE had been chosen “because of their great professionalism and practical commitment to helping UK investors and shareholders develop productive links with Israeli firms”.

“The fact that 29 Israeli companies are listed on the LSE, and these have a combined market capitalisation of $16bn (£11.5bn), speaks volumes,” he added.

Erel Margalit, founder of Jerusalem Venture Partners, told the audience that by harnessing innovation, Israel could “transform the entire region”.

