Tuesday 20 February 2018 8:01pm

Tory Brexiteers call for "full regulatory autonomy" after Brexit in letter to Prime Minister Theresa May

 
Rebecca Smith
Jacob Rees-Mogg is among the MPs to have signed the letter
Jacob Rees-Mogg is among the MPs to have signed the letter (Source: Getty)

A number of Conservative Brexiteers have called for full regulatory autonomy, and for Britain to negotiate its exit from the European Union “as an equal partner” in a letter to the Prime Minister.

MPs offered “some suggestions” on how a free-trading, global Britain could be achieved – by “taking control of our tariff schedules at the WTO”, and ensuring the government can change British laws and rules after Brexit, as opposed to being “a rule taker”.

Members of the European Research Group, a collection of Tory MPs planning to scrutinise the handling of Brexit, sent the letter, first obtained by the Times, last week.

Read more: Davis backed by business - but government pressed on Brexit clarity

Among the 62 signatories are ERG chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg, John Redwood, Owen Paterson, Priti Patel and Nadine Dorries - while the main signatory is John Penrose.

MPs said the UK should negotiate as an equal partner in the proceedings.

“Ministers may not want or be able to accept the UK’s timing and mandates as fixed, and should be able to set out alternative terms including, for example, building an agreement based on our World Trade Organisation membership instead,” they wrote.

Any implementation period, should be based on WTO principles, they added, without any obstruction to the UK from negotiating or signing other trade agreements.

The letter comes ahead of a cabinet meeting on Thursday where ministers intend to hash out a Brexit negotiating strategy to move forward with.

Read more: A major trading partner has triggered plans for a no deal on Brexit

Tags

Related articles

Davis backed by business - but government pressed on Brexit clarity
Catherine Neilan
Catherine Neilan | Staff

Ford to set up German bank in second half of 2018 as it gears up for Brexit
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Our obsession over Brexit is hurting the nation elsewhere

Paul Blanchard
Paul Blanchard | Contributor