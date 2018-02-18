Frank Dalleres

Olympic chiefs are facing further embarrassment over their handling of Russian doping after one of the country’s athletes who was permitted to compete at the Winter Games after being designated clean tested positive.

The Olympic Athletes from Russia (OAR) team confirmed that it had been notified of a possible infringement of anti-doping rules but declined to name the sport or the athlete.

Russian media said the athlete had tested positive for meldonium, the heart medication which led to Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova’s 15-month suspension from the sport.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) banned the Russian team from the current Games in Pyeongchang after they were found to have systematically doped at the last Winter Olympics in Sochi four years ago.

More than 160 athletes from Russia were permitted to compete in South Korea under the OAR banner, however, after they satisfied the IOC that they were clean.

Russia, which has denied running a state-sponsored doping programme, condemned the decision, while the IOC was criticised by some observers for not going far enough.

Paralympics chiefs have also banned the Russian team from their Winter Games next month, although Russian para-athletes who can demonstrate that they are clean can take part as OAR competitors.

