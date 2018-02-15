Thursday 15 February 2018 8:37pm

Leicester manager Claude Puel accuses Manchester City of a lack of respect over pursuit of Riyad Mahrez

 
Ross McLean
Puel has spoken out at Manchester City's pursuit of Riyad Mahrez (Source: Getty)

Leicester boss Claude Puel has slammed Manchester City for showing a lack of respect by making a bid to sign wantaway forward Riyad Mahrez in the dying embers of the January transfer window.

Mahrez returned to the Foxes squad on Saturday against City at the Etihad Stadium following a self-imposed exile after a transfer to the runaway Premier League leaders did not materialise.

City failed to match Leicester’s valuation of Mahrez, who submitted a transfer request in a bid to push through the move, after a final cash-plus-player offer understood to be worth around £65m. Leicester are believed to have wanted closer to £80m.

“We had some solicitation of another club, and to make solicitation just one or two days before the end of the transfer window, I don’t know if it’s normal,” said Puel.

“I cannot suffer this situation because other teams make this thing against us. It was important to stay united within the club, the fans, the players. We don’t have a lot of players with the same quality like Riyad.

“For some teams, it is not a difficulty to replace their players. We’re not a squad like some great teams at the top of the table. We need to manage better and we need also perhaps some respect from others.”

Mahrez is in contention to start for Leicester in their FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Sheffield United on Friday.

