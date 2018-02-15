Diamond Naga Siu

Kanye West and Lloyd’s of London insurers settled their $10m (£7.1m) lawsuit this week, after the lawyers of both parties requested the California judge to settle the case.

The dispute started August 2017 after West fell ill and cancelled the remaining 21 stops of his Saint Pablo Tour in 2016. He checked into the UCLA Neuropsychiatric Hospital Centre after quitting mid-show in Sacramento, California and filed a $10m claim with Lloyd’s for losses from the cancelled shows.

Lloyd’s, however, refused to pay the claim and instead countersued, citing marijuana usage for his medical condition.

The company said in its court filing that its policies did not cover losses that were directly or indirectly caused by any type of drug or alcohol.

A spokesperson for Lloyd’s of London confirmed that the company had settled the suit but said it was not commenting on it.

Judge Charles Eick of the Los Angeles federal court oversaw the case and ultimately ordered both sides to cover their own fees.

Reports say the decision was “amicable” with the lawyers on both sides declining to comment.

