Catherine Neilan

Rupert Murdoch's 21st Century Fox has said it would keep Sky News independent, as it seeks to smooth the way for its takeover to go ahead.

The media giant this afternoon committed to running Sky News for at least five years and would establish a fully independent board for the channel.

Fox has been trying to buy the 61 per cent of Sky that it does not currently own. But last month, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) provisionally blocked the move, saying it would "be against the public interest".

The main sticking point was the fact that the Murdoch family would have "too much control over news providers in the UK, and too much influence over public opinion and the political agenda".

The CMA recommended three options: protecting Sky News from Fox's influence, spinning off or divesting Sky News outright, or blocking the deal.

Today, Fox said: "The combined effect of the Proposed Firewall Remedies is that there could be no circumstances in which, post-transaction, the MFT (Murdoch family trust) or members of the Murdoch family could influence, whether directly or indirectly, the editorial line or policy of Sky News."

The CMA's final report will be submitted to culture Secretary Matt Hancock by 1 May, and he has said he will make a decision on the deal by 14 June.

An added complication is that Disney has agreed to buy most of Fox's business, and therefore may end up owning Sky.

Disney's proposed takeover, which still has to be approved by US regulators, includes Fox's current 39 per cent stake in Sky.