Lords flex their muscles as EU Withdrawal Bill returns

Catherine Neilan

A group of Lords will next week demand that the government amend its "constitutionally flawed" EU Withdrawal Bill, as it returns for its second reading.

The Constitution Committee is planning to publish its third report on the controversial bill on Monday, one day before the latest debate stage begins.

Although the full details have not yet been released, it is expected the report will raise a number of issues including questions around legal certainty related to retained EU law, the appropriateness of delegated powers for ministers, and the devolution implications of the bill.

Earlier this week, members of the Scottish Parliament debated the consequences that clause 11 of the bill would have on devolved powers, with many - even Conservatives - saying they would block the bill on that basis.

The issue of delegated powers, meanwhile, plagued the bill during its passage through the Commons, with many MPs concerned that the so-called Henry VIII clause amounted to a "power grab".

Theresa May has so far managed to avoid losing face on the bill, narrowly winning the majority of votes by MPs - although former attorney general Dominic Grieve defeated the government with his amendment on a meaningful vote.