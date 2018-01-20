Saturday 20 January 2018 8:33am

The US government has gone into shutdown after Senate agreement on spending bill stalls

 
Rebecca Smith
The White House accused Democrats of putting politics "above our national security" (Source: Getty)

The US government has begun a shutdown after a midnight deadline on Friday was missed to agree on a new budget.

Last minute meetings could not ease the stalemate, so the bill to fund the government until 16 February did not meet the necessary 60 votes, with Republicans and Democrats split on critical issues.

Just 50 votes were secured in the end, with five Republicans voting against the bill while five Democrats voted for it.

The shutdown is more unusual as the same party - in this case, the Republicans - controls both Congress and the White House.

Until a deal is agreed upon, rafts of federal agencies across the US will be unable to operate. Essential services will still run.

Ahead of the vote, President Trump said it was "not looking good for our great military or safety and security on the very dangerous southern border".

Democratic Senate leader Chuck Schumer said on Twitter that the moment would be called the Trump shutdown, adding that "there is no one who deserves the blame for the position we find ourselves in more than President Trump".

He had previously warned the President to "heed his own words", quoting Trump saying a shutdown would be "a tremendously negative mark on the President of the United States".

The White House's press secretary Sarah Sanders meanwhile, said Senate Democrats had "put politics above our national security, military families, vulnerable children, and our country's ability to serve all Americans".

She added:

We will not negotiate the status of unlawful immigrants while Democrats hold our lawful citizens hostage over their reckless demands.

This is the behaviour of obstructionist losers, not legislators.

When Democrats start paying our armed forces and first responders we will reopen negotiations on immigration reform.

Sanders also took to Twitter saying the Democrats "can't shut down the booming Trump economy".

