Government sets up Carillion task force

Oliver Gill

The government is setting up a Carillion task force formed of business and unions to help with the fallout of the collapsed contractor.

Business secretary Greg Clark is to chair the task force's first meeting.

A spokesperson for the government said: "We have created a task force to continue to support and monitor the impact on small businesses and employees who have been affected by Carillion’s insolvency.

"The task force will meet today and will comprise representatives from business, construction trade associations, the trade unions, lenders and government."

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

