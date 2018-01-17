Courtney Goldsmith

Bitcoin has continued to trade in the red today after the cryptocurrency fell to a low of $10,162 late yesterday on fears of a regulatory clampdown.

At the time of writing, bitcoin was down 0.28 per cent at $11,315.92 - well below its peak of nearly $20,000 in December. The losses this week have caused the digital coin's market capitalisation to slip to $190bn.

Rival cryptocurrencies also traded lower, with the number two cryptocurrency ethereum trading at $1,016.86 and Ripple at $1.22.

Cryptocurrencies fell yesterday in response to reports of South Korea’s finance minister had hinting that banning trading in cryptocurrencies was still an option. He said the government was planning measures to clamp down on the “irrational” cryptocurrency investment craze.

A top Chinese central banker also said yesterday that authorities should ban centralised trading in cryptocurrencies.

"Market jitters over South Korea potentially banning cryptocurrency trading has effectively eroded investor appetite for bitcoin," said Lukman Otunuga, research analyst at FXTM.

"With reports on a renewed crackdown on the cryptocurrency in China fuelling anxiety over future restrictions, further losses could be on the cards in the near term."

“Bitcoin is deciding whether this is the moment to crash and burn,” said Steven Englander, head of strategy at New York-based Rafiki Capital, according to Reuters.

“My conjecture is that cryptocurrency holders are trying to decide whether to abandon bitcoin because its limitations mean it will be superseded by better products or bet that it can thrive despite them.”

