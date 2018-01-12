Rebecca Smith

Transport for London (TfL) has extended Addison Lee's licence to operate in the capital for another five years, as Uber's battle to regain its licence continues.

Minicab firm Addison Lee said today that its licence "has been routinely renewed by Transport for London".

A spokesperson for the firm said: "Addison Lee looks forward to continuing to offer Londoners a high quality, reliable service in getting around town. We are fully supportive of TfL’s efforts to enhance the standard of regulation in the private hire industry."

In August, it emerged that Addison Lee's licence had been extended for six months, as TfL weighed up increasing the cost of operating in the capital for private hire vehicles as the number on the roads rises.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing app Uber lost its London licence last September, with TfL declaring the firm "not fit and proper" to hold one.

Uber has launched an appeal against the decision, saying at the time of the decision that the ban would show the world that "far from being open, London is closed to innovative companies who bring choice to customers".

Uber's service will remain available throughout the entire legal process if the firm does not resolve its dispute with TfL through talks.

London mayor Sadiq Khan has said the appeal process could on "for a number of years".

Last week, Uber was granted permission to operate in Aberdeen, and last month, Uber's Cambridge licence was renewed for another five years, with mayor James Palmer saying it remained "an affordable option for many".

