Francesca Washtell

Today's City Moves cover investing, fashion and soft drinks. Take a look at these movers and shakers:

Glenny

Glenny has announced a high-profile senior appointment, making Philip Colman a divisional partner in its investment team. He has over 10 years’ experience working in the London and the south east business space markets with a focus on the industrial sector, having most recently transacted with The Petchey Group, Canal & River Trust, OLIM and LaSalle Investment Management, as well as a number of local authorities, charities and family trusts. Philip joins the firm from Lambert Smith Hampton, where he was an associate director in the capital markets team, having previously worked at GVA.

Belstaff

Following the recent Ineos acquisition of the iconic British brand Belstaff, Robin Hutson has been appointed as non-executive chairman of the business. Robin Hutson is currently CEO and chairman of Lime Wood Group and Home-Grown Hotels of which Jim Ratcliffe is a major owner shareholder. Robin is a past chairman of Soho House Limited. Helen Wright has been appointed CEO of Belstaff, after a long career in luxury fashion brand management including senior roles at Anya Hindmarch, Karl Lagerfeld, LVMH/Fendi and Ralph Lauren. Gavin Haig, the current CEO of Belstaff, will step down by mutual consent with immediate effect.

Fever-Tree

Fever-Tree has appointed Kevin Havelock and Jeff Popkin as non-executive directors of the company with immediate effect. Kevin has more than 25 years’ drinks industry experience and is global president, refreshment at Unilever with responsibility for the group’s global beverages and ice cream business. Since joining Unilever in 1985, he has held a wealth of senior leadership positions around the world, including chairman for Unilever UK, Unilever France and Unilever Arabia as well as president, Unilever North America. He has been a member of the Unilever executive committee since 2011 and sits on the group’s sustainability board. Kevin also co-chairs the Pepsi/Lipton tea joint venture and became a trustee of both the British Council and The Eden Project in 2017. Jeff has significant experience across the North American beverage industry gathered over almost 30 years with particular expertise in sales and distribution in the US. His experience spans the beer, spirits, premium non-alcoholic carbonated soft drink and health categories for a range of global brands. His leadership roles have included CEO of Red Bull distribution, North America, president of Vita Coco and he is currently North American CEO of Mast-Jaegermeister.

