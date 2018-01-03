Joe Hall

West Ham are investigating claims that West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jake Livermore was provoked into confronting a fan after being taunted about his dead child during last night’s Premier League match at the London Stadium.

Cameras captured Livermore angrily approaching a supporter after he was substituted during West Ham’s 2-1 win, before eventually being escorted down the tunnel by a steward.

West Ham have said they are looking into the incident and will work with West Brom if necessary.

"The only thing I know is I see Jake in the crowd, which disturbed me," said Baggies manager Alan Pardew.

"Obviously you don't want to see a player in the crowd. There's no way he's going in the crowd — because I know him, he’s a great lad — unless he was provoked severely. That’s all I know.”

Livermore’s son tragically died shortly after being born in 2014. He tested positive for cocaine soon after, something that was also reported to be the subject of chants from fans.

West Ham manager David Moyes said he was not aware of the incident at the time.

“I didn’t know about it, but I’ve been told something happened,” he said.