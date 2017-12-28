Police are investigating an acid attack in Canary Wharf

Caitlin Morrison

Police are investigating after a woman was injured in an acid attack in Canary Wharf yesterday.

Police were called just before 7pm on Wednesday, 27 December to Westferry Road, Canary Wharf E14 to a report of a woman injured after having a noxious substance thrown on her.

Metropolitan Police officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. The victim, aged 36, was taken to hospital with life-changing burn injuries to her leg and face. She had been walking alone when she was attacked, the police said.

The substance has been tested and confirmed as a strong acid solution.

No arrests have been made, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances.

The Met said officers are currently reviewing CCTV and pursuing a number of leads to identify the suspect, who was not seen by the victim.

If you witnessed this incident or have any information that could assist the investigation, please call Tower Hamlets CID on 0208 754 4550 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.