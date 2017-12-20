Ross McLean

Relegation-threatened Swansea City are on the hunt for a new manager following the sacking of Paul Clement after less than a year in charge.

Clement was nominated for Premier League manager of the year last season after guiding Swansea to safety having taken over in January with the Welsh outfit firmly in the relegation mire.

But after a summer of key departures, Swansea have failed to build this term and Clement leaves with the Swans bottom of the table, four points from safety, following Monday’s defeat at Everton.

“To change the manager, especially at only the halfway point of the season, is the last thing we wanted to do as a club,” said Swansea chairman Huw Jenkins.

“We had three different managers last season and as a result we all wanted to give Paul as much time as possible to turn things around.

“But we felt we couldn’t leave it any longer and needed to make a change to give us the best chance of an uplift and a turnaround in fortunes with the club bottom of the Premier League.”

Swansea face a crunch clash on Saturday when they host Crystal Palace, who are in 14th place having been revitalised under the stewardship of Roy Hodgson.