Drinks giant AB InBev is the latest business to get an order in for Tesla's electric truck.

The maker of Carlsberg and Budweiser has put in an order for 40 of the vehicles, which are also have some driverless technology, to deliver its beers.

One of the biggest orders yet for Tesla, the brewer is climbing aboard the EV (electric vehicle) bandwagon as part of its efforts to reduce its carbo footprint by 30 per cent by 2025 and improve safety for drivers.

“At Anheuser-Busch, we are constantly seeking new ways to make our supply chain more sustainable, efficient, and innovative. This investment in Tesla semi-trucks helps us achieve these goals while improving road safety and lowering our environmental impact," said said senior director of logistics strategy James Sembrot.

Tesla isn't the only tech company on AB InBev's radar. It's also worked with Otto, the self-driving truck company acquired by Uber, as well as Uber Freight, Nikola and Convoy.

“We can’t wait to get these trucks on the road, and keep leading our industry forward to a greener, smarter future in partnership with some of the world’s most innovative companies. The transportation industry is evolving fast, and we’re really excited to play a leadership role in driving this evolution by integrating these new technologies across our network," said Sembrot.

Other companies to have put in orders for the truck, unveiled last month and which promises 500 miles on a single charge, include Walmart and DHL.