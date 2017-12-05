Merger and acquisition values shot to £86bn last quarter in "sizeable" rise

Courtney Goldsmith

The value of successful domestic and cross-border mergers and acquisitions (M&A) showed a "sizeable" increase in the third quarter of 2017, according to official figures.

There were a total of 163 acquisitions and disposals involving UK companies worth £86.4bn in the quarter from July to September, compared with 241 transactions worth £33.2bn in the quarter from April to June, the Office for National Statistics said.

The main driver for the overall rising value of M&A activity was UK companies acquiring foreign companies abroad, with 33 buyouts totalling £51.1bn, the highest quarterly value reported since the second quarter of 2000.

This was mainly due to British American Tobacco's £49bn takeover of Reynolds in the US.

The number of foreign companies acquiring UK companies fell slightly to 52, but the overall value rose to £16.8bn from £3.9bn the previous quarter, while the number of inward disposals reached a record high of £7.1bn, up from £4bn the previous quarter.

There were 58 domestic acquisitions completed in the period worth £5.6bn compared with 111 acquisitions worth £4.7bn report in the previous quarter.

The rise in value was mainly the result of Standard Life's acquisition of Aberdeen Asset Management.

