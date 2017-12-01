Friday 1 December 2017 2:31pm

Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn charged with making false statements to the FBI

 
Caitlin Morrison
Follow Caitlin
President Trump Swears In Senior Staff At White House
Flynn has been accused of lying to the FBI (Source: Getty)

Donald Trump's former national security adviser has been charged with making false statements to the FBI earlier this year.

Michael Flynn falsely stated that he did not ask the Russian ambassador to refrain from escalating the situation after US imposed sanctions on Russia, according to court filings.

Flynn resigned from his White House role in February, over claims he had secretly briefed Russian officials.

The US Office of the Special Counsel said a plea hearing for Flynn had been set for 10:30am EST (3.30pm GMT) today.

According to reports, Flynn is expected to plead guilty to the charge.

Tags

Related articles

President Trump has finally named a new national security adviser
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

Politicians can’t sever ties with Trump – but we, the public, can
Kate Andrews
Kate Andrews | Contributor

Trump attacks May for speaking out against his Britain First re-tweet
Helen Cahill
Helen Cahill | Staff