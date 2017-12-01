Caitlin Morrison

Donald Trump's former national security adviser has been charged with making false statements to the FBI earlier this year.

Michael Flynn falsely stated that he did not ask the Russian ambassador to refrain from escalating the situation after US imposed sanctions on Russia, according to court filings.

Flynn resigned from his White House role in February, over claims he had secretly briefed Russian officials.

The US Office of the Special Counsel said a plea hearing for Flynn had been set for 10:30am EST (3.30pm GMT) today.

According to reports, Flynn is expected to plead guilty to the charge.