Lucy White

Black Friday is drawing to an end. The day has seen record spending on Barclaycard and all-time-high numbers on Argos's website, though KPMG today warned of the impact discounting could have on retailers.

Read more: Black Friday 2017: Purchases hit a record high this lunchtime, according to Barclaycard

Although they may have been in the limelight for most of the day, retailers were largely absent from the FTSE risers and fallers.

Travel agent on the beach was the All-Share Index's star of the day, climbing more than seven per cent on the close ahead of full-year results next Thursday. Analysts at Peel Hunt recommended this morning that recent share price decline was caused by “temporary turbulence”, and presents a buying opportunity.

Long-suffering Carillion, on the other hand, was the All-Share's biggest faller as investors this week have continued to dump shares. Its share price was down almost 11 per cent on the close.

Read more: Carillion Canadian backer dumps big slug of shares

Overall, the FTSE 100 dropped a marginal 0.1 per cent to end the week a little above its starting level, recovering today after a steep dip late morning.

Paddy Power Betfair pulled the index up, as reports emerged that the gambling business was involved in talks with Australian peer CrownBet soon after rival William Hill confirmed it was also discussing a tie-up.

Where Paddy Power gained, housebuilder Persimmon lost. Its shares were down more than three per cent on the close, despite an Autumn Budget on Wednesday which was generally perceived as housebuilder-friendly.

Read more: William Hill confirms tie-up talks over digital bookmaker CrownBet