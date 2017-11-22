Helen Cahill

The government has used the Autumn Budget to abolish stamp duty for first-time buyers on purchases of up to £300,000.

First-time buyers will also receive a stamp duty holiday for the first £300,000 on purchases up to £500,000.

The chancellor has today announced a raft of changes designed to fix the housing market.

Over the next five years, the government will commit an additional £15.3bn of financial support for housing, bringing the total available to £44bn.

Here's the collapse in home ownership by younger generation Mr Hammond referred to. Those born in 1980s about half as likely to be home owners at 30 as those born in 50s and 60s https://t.co/PLY6ksp4c1 pic.twitter.com/d4SONLrcRo — Paul Johnson (@PJTheEconomist) November 22, 2017

