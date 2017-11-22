Wednesday 22 November 2017 1:43pm

Stamp duty abolished for first-time buyers on purchases of up to £300,000

 
Helen Cahill
Follow Helen
London 2012 - UK Attractions - St. Ives
Source: Getty

The government has used the Autumn Budget to abolish stamp duty for first-time buyers on purchases of up to £300,000.

First-time buyers will also receive a stamp duty holiday for the first £300,000 on purchases up to £500,000.

The chancellor has today announced a raft of changes designed to fix the housing market.

Over the next five years, the government will commit an additional £15.3bn of financial support for housing, bringing the total available to £44bn.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.