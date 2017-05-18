Shruti Tripathi Chopra

A Hong-Kong based food giant is mulling a bid to buy the City's Gherkin tower.

Lee Kum Kee, which sells oyster sauces and condiments, has approached the Brazilian owners of the group about snapping up the skyscraper.

The group is considering an offer for at a yield of less than four per cent, according to the Financial Times.

Brazilian billionaire Joseph Safra forked out more than £700m for the 180-metre tower in 2014.

Formerly known as 30 St Mary Axe, the Norman Foster-designed building was completed in 2004 for insurer Swiss Re which sold the building in 2006 for £600m.

J Safra Real Estate and Lee Kum Kee have been approached for comment.