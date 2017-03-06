Betting: Bayern to pile more misery on Wenger at the Emirates

Ben Cleminson

Arsene Wenger’s time at Arsenal looks to be nearing a bitter end, as a growing number of fans continue to turn on the long-serving manager.

Defeat at Liverpool on Saturday, which saw talisman Alexis Sanchez left on the bench, has only added to the pressure from Gunners fans who are eager for change.

It doesn’t get any easier on Tuesday, as Arsenal host Bayern Munich in a Champions League last 16 mission impossible.

Sanchez’s away goal before half-time gave his side a platform, but the Gunners capitulated after the interval, conceding four times as they lost 5-1 to the free-flowing German champions.

The calls for Wenger’s head grew louder after that implosion, and any confidence from the less-than-convincing win over Sutton United will have disappeared in that Anfield loss at the weekend.

That 3-1 reversal made it four defeats out of six for Arsenal, and it’s looking increasingly likely that Wenger’s 21st season will be his last.

Bayern, on the other hand, are in a rich vein of form, and haven’t suffered a defeat in any competition since November, winning 14 of their last 16 matches.

In the four games since the last leg they’ve scored 15 times, including an 8-0 win over Hamburg.

Confidence is oozing through Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, who have a seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Robert Lewandowski has seven goals in his last five games, and will be confident of netting his 20th of the campaign in north London here.

Bayern are 7/6 with 188BET to heap more misery on Wenger and his side, which I will be backing.

Arsenal have showed no signs of fixing their long-standing defensive frailties and will struggle against a mouth-watering Bayern attack.

Gunners heads dropped in Germany, and conceding another early goal could see Arsenal fans in for a very long night indeed.

The last two meetings between these clubs have both finished 5-1 to Bayern, and I expect to see another goal-fest on Tuesday.

I suggest buying total goals at 3.35 with Sporting Index.

