Lynsey Barber

How much more will you be paying for a pint? We'll soon find out as chancellor Philip Hammond will unveil new spending powers this week.

What is the Spring Budget?

This will be Hammond's first and last Spring Budget, as the annual Budget announcement is set to move to a new schedule focused on the Autumn.

He will announce any changes to things like taxes and pensions as well as the economic outlook for the UK.

When and where is the Spring Budget speech?

On Wednesday 8 March Hammond will make his speech to Parliament, usually from around 12.30pm onwards.

How can I watch it?

The whole thing will be live streamed via parliament.tv, here, including Prime Minister's Question Time (PMQs) which precedes it.

City A.M. will be covering all the latest here in the lead up and on the day.

What will be announced in the Spring Budget?

There's already been more promised for social care for the cash-strapped NHS, radical reform of post-16 technical education and the exact price of cigarettes under a new tax is set to be announced.

There is also likely to be more revealed on the day itself - find out more here about predictions and what we might expect.