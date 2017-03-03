FTSE 100 7360.33 -0.30%
Friday 3 March 2017

The best pint bar none: Camra names Yorkshire local Britain's pub of the year

Helen Cahill
The George and Dragon pub in Hudswell Yorkshire
From zero to hero in just six years (Source: Google)

A Yorkshire pub that was saved from extinction by local villagers has been crowned Britain's pub of the year.

The award from the Campaign for Real Ale (Camra) was given to the George & Dragon pub in Hudswell. The pub closed in 2008, and the local community was left with just a village hall.

But, in 2010, the village clubbed together and formed the Hudswell Community Pub group to buy back the pub. They renovated it and opened it in June of that year.

Now it is a meeting place, shop, allotment space and local library, with a "warm and welcoming atmosphere", which impressed the Camra judges.

"The current landlord has shown a great passion for quality beer, greatly extending the range of real ales and cider available," Camra said.

Stu Miller, landlord of the George & Dragon, said:

Since we took over the George & Dragon in 2014 we've strived to achieve our vision for the pub...a small friendly Dale village pub serving first rate beers and wholesome food.

To be appreciated for these goals by our customers and Camra is extremely satisfying and makes all the hard work worthwhile.

Runners up included the Salutation Inn in Ham, Gloucestershire, the Stanford Arms in Lowestoft, Norfolk and the Swan with Two Necks in Pendleton, Lancashire, which won the competition in 2014.


The Swan with Two Necks won Camra's top award in 2014 (Source: Google)

