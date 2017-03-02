Helen Cahill

Agent Provocateur will reportedly fall into administration today, before being sold on to Sports Direct.

The Telegraph has reported that Sports Direct, headed up by controversial retail tycoon Mike Ashley, fought off private equity firm Lion Capital to secure the lingerie chain.

This breaking news story is being updated as more information emerges - please refresh the page for the most recent version.

To keep on top of the biggest news stories as they happen, follow @CityAM on Twitter. You can also sign up for our newsletter alerts for updates throughout the day.