FTSE 100 7313.08 +0.68%
views
Wednesday 1 March 2017 9:54am

Podcast: Fake it til you make it - how to be a great communicator

Emma Haslett
Follow Emma
Related
CFA Institute Talk
CFA Institute Talk We all just want to be appreciated

Having trouble getting through? This week we're joined by Emma Serlin, founder of the London Speech Workshop and author of The Communication Equation (and her 10-week old, Leo), to solve all your problems.

Serlin explains how to be a brilliant communicator, even if you're in a horrible mood - and gives us ways to fake good communication skills so well, they become completely natural.

You can subscribe to City A.M. Unregulated on Audioboom or iTunes.

P.S. Like our podcast? Please take two minutes to rate it on the iTunes store.

Tags

Related articles

#Podcast: Sexuality and the City - being LGBT in the Square Mile
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Podcast: Mindfulness in the office, and how to be happy at work
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff

Podcast: Meet the most powerful woman in advertising
Emma Haslett
Emma Haslett | Staff