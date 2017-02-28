Courtney Goldsmith

The Bank of Engalnd (BoE)'s new deputy governor Charlotte Hogg today said UK banks will need 12 to 18 months at least to make transitional arrangements after certainty on Brexit negotiations is reached.

Appearing before the Treasury Select Committee, Hogg said banks will need additional time after the two-year negotiations are reached to change their business models in terms of hiring and setting up risk controls.

However, Hogg added: "We're very blessed in London that we have such a richness of talent and systems that we can rely on that doesn't necessary exist elsewhere."

During the question and answer session, Hogg also agreed with a statement by BoE governor Mark Carney that Brexit is not the biggest risk to the UK's financial stability.

"Stress testing should give us all some comfort that we have sufficient capital liquidity to make it through some number of shocks, but you have to be mindful that things can move quite quickly and be prepared for those," Hogg said.

She added that risks like those posed by cyber security are significant because they haven't been tested.

Hogg, who moved to the BoE from Santander bank, said she will be able to publicly challenge Carney. The deputy governor said she has already had disagreements with Carney over staffing and organisational issues in her role as chief operating officer, which she started in 2013.

​Hogg replaces Minouche Shafik as deputy governor for markets and banking. She will serve on the monetary, financial and prudential regulation policy committees.