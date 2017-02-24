Courtney Goldsmith

Gold has surged today, surpassing $1,250 for the first time since the week of Donald Trump's US election win in November.

Prices for the yellow metal jumped to $1,257.10 per ounce, up $5.70 or 0.46 per cent this morning, while spot gold prices increased to $1,256.53.

The safe haven asset is attracting investors amid fresh uncertainty over Trump's policies and European elections.

Read more: Wary of political risk, are investor fears of a Le Pen victory overblown?

"It is just a matter of time before the gold diggers race to the $1262 level," said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, analyst at London Capital Group.

Mikael van Dulken, analyst at Accendo Markets, pointed higher: "Gold broke out yesterday from $1,239 week-long resistance and $1,243 February resistance to notch a fresh three-month high of $1,254 overnight, while also keeping alive a bullish flag pattern that could take the precious metal’s price to $1,280.

"Having come about following a sharp dollar devaluation yesterday, the greenback will very much be in focus for investors in the safe-haven asset."

The dollar slid after the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes this week, which hinted that it may be time to raise US interest rates again – “fairly soon” – if jobs and inflation continue to meet expectations.

Silver is set for the ninth straight week of gains, said Ozkardeskaya, "as apparently investors are taking safety measures against the surprising, unprecedented rally on the US stock markets".

Read more: Wall Street rally continues as US stocks reach fresh record highs