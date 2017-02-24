FTSE 100 7271.37 -0.42%
views
Friday 24 February 2017 6:44am

Two Samsung execs stand down amid a corruption scandal that led to boss Jay Y. Lee's arrest

Courtney Goldsmith
Follow Courtney
Related
Scottish Development International Talk
Scottish Development International Talk New hub to help grow UK’s £6bn fintech sector
A South Korean pedestrian walks by a log
The conglomerate's boss was arrested last Friday (Source: Getty)

Two senior Samsung executives have offered to resign, taking responsibility for the mobile phone giant's involvement in a scandal involving South Korean President Park Geun-hye.

According to a report by Yonhap news agency, Vice Chairman Choi Gee-sung and President Chang Choong-gi have offered to resign. Both were already identified as suspects by the South Korean special prosecution when they arrested Samsung boss Jay Y. Lee's last week.

Lee is accused of paying 43bn won (£30.2m) in bribes Choi Soon-sil, a friend of the President in addition to embezzlement and perjury.

Geun-hye was impeached by parliament and is waiting to see if the move will be upheld by law courts – if so she will be South Korea’s first democratically elected leader to be forced from office.

Yonhap didn't say whether the two execs have formally submitted their resignation or whether they will remain with the group in another capacity.

Samsung did not immediately comment on the report.

Tags

Related articles

Samsung boss arrested as police fire up corruption probe
Oliver Gill
Oliver Gill | Staff

Here's why the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 kept catching fire
Rebecca Smith
Rebecca Smith | Staff

South Korea's prosecutors are seeking a warrant to arrest Samsung chief
Courtney Goldsmith
Courtney Goldsmith | Staff